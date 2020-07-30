A woman who recovered from the Covid-19 disease donates blood plasma in Dharavi on July 23, 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: some India slums ‘may have reached herd immunity’, study finds
- About six in 10 people living in some of Mumbai’s biggest slums have antibodies for the novel coronavirus, a study shows
- While a ‘hands-off’ approach has been criticised in places like Sweden, it appears some Indian slums may have unwittingly pursued the controversial strategy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman who recovered from the Covid-19 disease donates blood plasma in Dharavi on July 23, 2020. Photo: AFP