A police officer stands guard as an ambulance transports the body of Tahir Ahmad Nasim, who was shot dead in Peshawar, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US man shot dead in Pakistan court ahead of blasphemy trial
- State Department ‘outraged’ over killing of Tahir Ahmad Nasim, who was allegedly lured to Pakistan from his home in Illinois
- Victim was being escorted by police to start his trial in Peshawar when man shot him with pistol, killing him on the spot
Topic | Pakistan
