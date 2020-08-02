Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said he was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. Photo: APBollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said he was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. Photo: AP

India coronavirus: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers, Home Minister Amit Shah hospitalised

  • The Bollywood actor was hospitalised with Covid-19 three weeks ago. His son Abishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter also contracted it
  • Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-hand man Amit Shah said he tested positive. This comes as more than 1.7 million are infected in India
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:48pm, 2 Aug, 2020

