An Indian paramilitary soldier guards near a closed market during lockdown in Srinagar, Kashmir on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
India imposes ‘full curfew’ in Kashmir ahead of clampdown anniversary
- Officials cite intelligence reports of looming protests a year after New Delhi tightened control of region
- Restrictions mean residents can move around only with official pass, usually reserved for essential services like police and medical professionals
Topic | Kashmir
