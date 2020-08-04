An Indian paramilitary soldier guards near a closed market during lockdown in Srinagar, Kashmir on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFEAn Indian paramilitary soldier guards near a closed market during lockdown in Srinagar, Kashmir on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  South Asia

India imposes ‘full curfew’ in Kashmir ahead of clampdown anniversary

  • Officials cite intelligence reports of looming protests a year after New Delhi tightened control of region
  • Restrictions mean residents can move around only with official pass, usually reserved for essential services like police and medical professionals
Kashmir
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:30am, 4 Aug, 2020

