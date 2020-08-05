Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya on Friday. Photo: AP
India PM breaks ground on Ayodhya temple as militants mark Kashmir anniversary with attack

  • Narendra Modi laid the foundations of a new temple dedicated to Ram at the flashpoint holy site of a demolished mosque in Ayodhya
  • The ceremony also marked a year since India’s parliament revoked the semi-autonomous status of its only Muslim-majority state
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 5:55pm, 5 Aug, 2020

