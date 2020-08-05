Police officers wearing face masks direct voters at a polling station during Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election in Colombo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka heads to polls amid pandemic as China-friendly Rajapaksa brothers seek to consolidate power

  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa wants a two-thirds parliamentary majority to enable reforms that make his office more powerful
  • He won the presidency in November vowing to restore relations with China - strained by disputes over Chinese investments
Reuters
Updated: 7:59pm, 5 Aug, 2020

