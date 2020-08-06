The expressway section of the Karakorum Highway in Pakistan, another project in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan approves US$6.8bn railway upgrade, its most expensive project under China’s belt and road plan
- Pakistan’s existing 2,655km railway tracks will be upgraded to allow trains to move up to 165km/h – twice as fast as their current speed
- Beijing has pledged more than US$60 billion for infrastructure projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
The expressway section of the Karakorum Highway in Pakistan, another project in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Photo: Xinhua