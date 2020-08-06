The expressway section of the Karakorum Highway in Pakistan, another project in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Photo: Xinhua
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan approves US$6.8bn railway upgrade, its most expensive project under China’s belt and road plan

  • Pakistan’s existing 2,655km railway tracks will be upgraded to allow trains to move up to 165km/h – twice as fast as their current speed
  • Beijing has pledged more than US$60 billion for infrastructure projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:00am, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The expressway section of the Karakorum Highway in Pakistan, another project in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE