An artist in Kolkata makes the finishing touches to a mural paying tribute to India’s frontline workers. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: India reports deadliest day as Asian governments grapple with surge in cases
- In Australia, Melbourne enters a six-week total lockdown designed to curb outbreak
- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on the other hand has resisted declaring state of emergency
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
