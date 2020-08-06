An artist in Kolkata makes the finishing touches to a mural paying tribute to India’s frontline workers. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus latest: India reports deadliest day as Asian governments grapple with surge in cases

  • In Australia, Melbourne enters a six-week total lockdown designed to curb outbreak
  • Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on the other hand has resisted declaring state of emergency
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:25pm, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An artist in Kolkata makes the finishing touches to a mural paying tribute to India’s frontline workers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE