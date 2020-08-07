Election officials transport ballot boxes to the main counting centre amid legislative elections in Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Sri Lanka’s ruling party heading for landslide victory in elections

  • Early results show incumbent Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s SLPP with clear majorities in most constituencies
  • With 5 million ballots counted, ruling party has 61 per cent of vote, with closes rival securing only 22 per cent
DPA
Updated: 7:20am, 7 Aug, 2020

