Election officials transport ballot boxes to the main counting centre amid legislative elections in Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Sri Lanka’s ruling party heading for landslide victory in elections
- Early results show incumbent Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s SLPP with clear majorities in most constituencies
- With 5 million ballots counted, ruling party has 61 per cent of vote, with closes rival securing only 22 per cent
Topic | Sri Lanka
