Indian health workers arrange blood samples for testing. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus latest: India reaches 2 million cases, lockdown in Australia hits economy hard
- India has been posting an average of around 50,000 new cases a day since mid-June, but experts say its testing rate at 16,035 per million people is far too low
- Experts say the epidemic in India is likely to be months away from hitting its peak, which will put an already overburdened health care system under more strain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Indian health workers arrange blood samples for testing. Photo: Xinhua