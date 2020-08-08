Officials at the scene after an Air India Express flight skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, killing at least 18 people. Photo: AP
Survivors of deadly Air India crash describe how plane swayed, nosedived after landing
- At least 18 died, including both pilots, and 120 were injured after a Boeing 737 skidded off a wet runway in Kozhikode, Kerala state, and split in two
- Air India Express flight IX 1344 from Dubai was part of the Indian government’s coronavirus repatriation flight programme
