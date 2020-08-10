People shout slogans during a huge street rally in support of Faisal ‘Khalid’ Khan, the teen accused of murdering US citizen Tahir Naseem inside a court in Peshawar last month. Photo: EPA
Pakistan teen lauded as ‘holy warrior’ for gunning down US blasphemy suspect
- The victim, 57-year-old Tahir Naseem, had described himself as ‘Jesus’s second coming, reviver, Prophet’ on social media
- He was shot multiple times at a bail hearing in a Peshawar court and died on the spot. Thousands later rallied, in support of his murderer
Topic | Pakistan
People shout slogans during a huge street rally in support of Faisal ‘Khalid’ Khan, the teen accused of murdering US citizen Tahir Naseem inside a court in Peshawar last month. Photo: EPA