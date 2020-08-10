A view of the wreckage of an Air India Express Boeing 737 after it crashed at Calicut airport on Friday. Photo: AP
Air India plane involved in fatal crash landed too far along runway, investigators say
- The crash at an airport in Kozhikode killed at least 18 people when the Boeing 737 skidded off the runway, hurtled down a slope and broke apart
- India’s civil aviation chief said it looked like the plane had landed about one-third of the way along the airstrip, not leaving it enough room to stop
