A child worker pushes a cart with bricks in Meerut city, India. File photo: EPA
Asia /  South Asia

Indian child workers on the rise as coronavirus forces them out of school

  • India has more than 56 million children out of school, according to a 2018 study
  • Activists fear children may be used as a stopgap measure to fill jobs left vacant by migrant labourers who returned to their hometowns during the lockdown
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:25pm, 10 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A child worker pushes a cart with bricks in Meerut city, India. File photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE