Muslims created a human chain to guard a temple in Bengaluru. Photo: Twitter
Two dead in Bangalore after Facebook post about Prophet Mohammed sparks clashes

  • A crowd attacked a police station, set vehicles on fire and burned down the house of a local lawmaker whose nephew was allegedly responsible for the post
  • India is officially a secular country but has been plagued by a long history of violence between its Hindu majority and Muslim minority
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:18pm, 12 Aug, 2020

