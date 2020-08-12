Muslims created a human chain to guard a temple in Bengaluru. Photo: Twitter
Two dead in Bangalore after Facebook post about Prophet Mohammed sparks clashes
- A crowd attacked a police station, set vehicles on fire and burned down the house of a local lawmaker whose nephew was allegedly responsible for the post
- India is officially a secular country but has been plagued by a long history of violence between its Hindu majority and Muslim minority
