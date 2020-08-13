China-flagged and owned vessels have been barred from bidding on tenders for chartering tankers to import crude oil into India. Photo: Handout
India bans Chinese ships from oil trade as relations further deteriorate

  • China-flagged and owned vessels have been barred by India from bidding on tenders for chartering tankers to import or export oil
  • The move is unlikely to hit trade flows as Chinese vessels are mostly used in India for the transport of liquefied petroleum gas
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:01pm, 13 Aug, 2020

