Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Photo: Reuters
Indian PM Narendra Modi says three coronavirus vaccines being trialled, vows access for all citizens

  • India has the most confirmed cases after the US and Brazil, and is adding about 60,000 new cases each day
  • Modi vowed that once a vaccine is approved, ‘the road map for its production and distribution among Indians is also ready’
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:36pm, 15 Aug, 2020

