Pakistan’s military chief heads to Saudi Arabia to repair ties after foreign minister’s Kashmir tirade

  • Foreign minister earlier this month criticised Saudi Arabia, urging the kingdom to ‘play the role that Muslim Ummah expects from you’
  • While Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share a religious connection, the kingdoms’s US$33 billion trade with India is about 11 times larger
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:21pm, 15 Aug, 2020

