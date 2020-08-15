Pakistan’s military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: AP
Pakistan’s military chief heads to Saudi Arabia to repair ties after foreign minister’s Kashmir tirade
- Foreign minister earlier this month criticised Saudi Arabia, urging the kingdom to ‘play the role that Muslim Ummah expects from you’
- While Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share a religious connection, the kingdoms’s US$33 billion trade with India is about 11 times larger
Topic | Diplomacy
Pakistan’s military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: AP