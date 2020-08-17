Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a rifle during a defence expo in February. The country is looking to import military equipment amid tensions with its neighbours, despite plans to boost its own defence industry. Photo: AP
China border, Pakistan tensions hamper India’s plan to boost local weapons industry
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to curb certain weapons imports to turn the world’s biggest arms importer into a defence manufacturing powerhouse
- But India is now trying to procure US$2 billion in military equipment amid a Himalayan border skirmish with China and tense relations with Pakistan
