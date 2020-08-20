A 2019 survey found that about one in three girls in India who drop out of school quit at age 10. File photo: Reuters
India’s Assam state to give girls free scooters to keep them in school

  • The reward will go to 22,000 of the best female students in the northeastern state
  • Long distances and a lack of safe transport are among the top reasons that prompt girls to drop out of school, according to a report
Updated: 3:00pm, 20 Aug, 2020

