Commuters seen with face masks in Amritsar, India. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus latest: India nears 3 million cases; Indonesia and China’s Sinovac sign vaccine deal
- With a total caseload of 2.97 million, India is the third worst-hit nation behind the United States and Brazil
- Meanwhile, Indonesia has signed a deal with China’s Sinovac Biotech for 50 million doses of a vaccine concentrate that will allow it to produce doses locally
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
