A rickshaw puller during the rain in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: EPA
Bangladesh seeks US$2 billion loan from World Bank to fund ambitious climate change plan
- The country’s Delta Plan 2100 involves 80 projects such as land reclamation, construction of embankments, and creation of safe navigation channels
- Bangladesh invests 0.8 per cent of its GDP in water-related projects, which will have to rise to about 2.5 per cent by 2030 to meet the plan’s demands
Topic | Climate change
A rickshaw puller during the rain in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: EPA