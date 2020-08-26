A woman shelters from the sun beneath an umbrella as she walks past the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un orders prevention efforts against coronavirus and looming typhoon
- State news agency confirms that enlarged meeting of the politburo discussed a number of emergency measures
- North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases of coronavirus, but Kim said last month that the virus ‘could be said to have entered’ the country
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
