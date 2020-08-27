Indian Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s massive popularity in China has given India's Hindu far-right critics a new line of attack, following a deadly clash along the disputed border in the Himalayas. Photo: AFP
Bollywood star Aamir Khan under pressure in India over his popularity in China
- India’s hardline RSS Hindu group put the Muslim star on the cover of its magazine, calling him ‘The Dragon’s favourite Khan’ in reference to China
- Khan is an ambassador for Vivo and has over a million Weibo followers, but this and his ties to Turkey have been highlighted amid China-India tensions
