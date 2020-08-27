The Andaman Islands, a remote Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal. Ten members of India's dwindling Great Andamanese tribe have tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus hits India’s remote Great Andamanese tribe
- India has recorded a record 75,760 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total past 3.3 million, with 10 of the 53 members of its Great Andamanese tribe infected
- There are concerns about the safety of remote indigenous tribes. In 2018, an American missionary was killed when he visited North Sentinel island
Topic | India
