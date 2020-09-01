Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee is seen in 2012. He died on Monday aged 84. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84, after organ failure, coronavirus diagnosis

  • He served as former Indian PM Manmohan Singh’s right-hand man and in the largely ceremonial role of president from 2012-2017
  • Indian PM Narendra Modi said Mukherjee ‘left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:15am, 1 Sep, 2020

