Tinder was among the dating apps blocked by Pakistan on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
Pakistan blocks Tinder, Grindr, other ‘immoral’ dating apps
- Regulators said users in the country were now barred from accessing Tinder, Grindr, SayHi, Tagged and Skout after the apps failed to ‘moderate’ content
- It follows a threat last week to shut down YouTube if it does not block all videos considered ‘objectionable’ from being accessed in Pakistan
