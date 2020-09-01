Tinder was among the dating apps blocked by Pakistan on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
Pakistan blocks Tinder, Grindr, other ‘immoral’ dating apps

  • Regulators said users in the country were now barred from accessing Tinder, Grindr, SayHi, Tagged and Skout after the apps failed to ‘moderate’ content
  • It follows a threat last week to shut down YouTube if it does not block all videos considered ‘objectionable’ from being accessed in Pakistan

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:47pm, 1 Sep, 2020

