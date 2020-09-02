A signboard extolling the virtues of India-China friendship is seen near the pair’s disputed border in 2009. Photo: Reuters
India’s stealth capture of border territory angers China, as New Delhi bans more Chinese apps including PUBG
- Thousands of Indian soldiers reportedly captured high ground near the country’s disputed border with China in a stealth nighttime operation
- News of the move came as New Delhi banned a further 118 Chinese apps, including the hugely popular mobile game PUBG
Topic | China-India border dispute
