Protesters defying a government coronavirus lockdown to take part in a religious festival clash with riot police, in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Nepal police clash with devotees defying virus ban for religious festival
- Protesters were enraged that a centuries-old religious procession set for April had been indefinitely halted amid the country’s coronavirus lockdown
- They gathered in the city of Lalitpur where a 5-storey-high chariot holding a statue of the deity Rato Machindranath was built but parked for months
Topic | Nepal
Protesters defying a government coronavirus lockdown to take part in a religious festival clash with riot police, in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Thursday. Photo: AP