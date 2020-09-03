Protesters defying a government coronavirus lockdown to take part in a religious festival clash with riot police, in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Thursday. Photo: APProtesters defying a government coronavirus lockdown to take part in a religious festival clash with riot police, in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Nepal police clash with devotees defying virus ban for religious festival

  • Protesters were enraged that a centuries-old religious procession set for April had been indefinitely halted amid the country’s coronavirus lockdown
  • They gathered in the city of Lalitpur where a 5-storey-high chariot holding a statue of the deity Rato Machindranath was built but parked for months

Associated Press
Updated: 10:54pm, 3 Sep, 2020

