Black smoke rises from the oil tanker New Diamond, about 60km off Sri Lanka's eastern coast on Thursday. Photo: Sri Lankan Air Force handout via AFP
Tanker with 2 million barrels of oil catches fire off Sri Lanka
- One Filipino crew member injured and another missing from the New Diamond, navy says
- Ships from Russia and India helping to battle blaze
