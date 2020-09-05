An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh in the Ladakh region bordering China. Photo: Reuters
China-India border tension: US ready to help resolve dispute, Trump says
- The president said the two countries were ‘going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand’
- The defence ministers of India and China held talks in Moscow amid fresh border flare-up
