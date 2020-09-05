Relatives of victims of a gas explosion are seen in a hospital in Dhaka. Dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said. Photo: AFP
Gas blast during evening prayers at Bangladesh mosque kills 13, burns dozens
- A gas leak near the Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in the central district of Narayanganj is believed to have caused the explosion
- More than 30 people were taken to hospital in critical condition, most with 70 to 80 per cent burns, police said
