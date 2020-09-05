Relatives of victims of a gas explosion are seen in a hospital in Dhaka. Dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said. Photo: AFPRelatives of victims of a gas explosion are seen in a hospital in Dhaka. Dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said. Photo: AFP
Relatives of victims of a gas explosion are seen in a hospital in Dhaka. Dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Gas blast during evening prayers at Bangladesh mosque kills 13, burns dozens

  • A gas leak near the Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in the central district of Narayanganj is believed to have caused the explosion
  • More than 30 people were taken to hospital in critical condition, most with 70 to 80 per cent burns, police said

Topic |   Bangladesh
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:28pm, 5 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Relatives of victims of a gas explosion are seen in a hospital in Dhaka. Dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said. Photo: AFPRelatives of victims of a gas explosion are seen in a hospital in Dhaka. Dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said. Photo: AFP
Relatives of victims of a gas explosion are seen in a hospital in Dhaka. Dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE