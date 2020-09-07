An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh motorway on September 1. Photo: AP
India alerts China about ‘kidnap’ near disputed border
- Minister Kiren Rijiju says military hotline activated after five men were reportedly abducted by People’s Liberation Army
- Alleged incident takes place amid talks between India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow
Topic | China-India border dispute
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh motorway on September 1. Photo: AP