A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, India. The country leads the world in new infections. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: India overtakes Brazil with second-highest number of cases
- India’s Covid-19 cases have reached 4.2 million, more than Brazil, becoming the second worst-hit country after the US, which has over 6.2 million cases
- Cases dropped to a three-week low in South Korea and a 10 week low in Australia’s Victoria, but Melbourne’s lockdown remains in place till October
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
