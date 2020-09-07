A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, India. The country leads the world in new infections. Photo: APA health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, India. The country leads the world in new infections. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus latest: India overtakes Brazil with second-highest number of cases

  • India’s Covid-19 cases have reached 4.2 million, more than Brazil, becoming the second worst-hit country after the US, which has over 6.2 million cases
  • Cases dropped to a three-week low in South Korea and a 10 week low in Australia’s Victoria, but Melbourne’s lockdown remains in place till October

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:42pm, 7 Sep, 2020

