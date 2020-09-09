Bikers ride down the main street during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which may have resulted in thousands of new Covid-19 infections. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus latest: US biker rally may have caused over 260,000 infections; UK to limit gatherings
- A study found that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota could be the biggest Covid-19 spreading event so far in the US
- India’s cases continue to surge to 4.3 million, while South Korea’s daily cases fell and the UK will ban social gatherings of over six people
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Bikers ride down the main street during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which may have resulted in thousands of new Covid-19 infections. Photo: TNS