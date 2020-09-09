Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
Death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput gripped India. Now girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty faces trial by media
- Three months after Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, interest in the case has not dissipated
- Some commentators have described the non-stop coverage as ‘sickening’ and a ‘race to the bottom’
Topic | Asian cinema: Bollywood
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment earlier this year. Photo: Reuters