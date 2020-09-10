An Indian health official collects a nasal swab sample from a woman for a Covid-19 test in Siliguri on Wednesday. Photo: AFPAn Indian health official collects a nasal swab sample from a woman for a Covid-19 test in Siliguri on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Worldwide coronavirus deaths hit 900,000 as cases surge in India

  • India is recording more fatalities than any other country – an average of over 1,000 daily for the last two weeks
  • The Americas still account for more than half of all deaths worldwide owing to high death counts in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters

Updated: 6:57am, 10 Sep, 2020

