An Indian health official collects a nasal swab sample from a woman for a Covid-19 test in Siliguri on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Worldwide coronavirus deaths hit 900,000 as cases surge in India
- India is recording more fatalities than any other country – an average of over 1,000 daily for the last two weeks
- The Americas still account for more than half of all deaths worldwide owing to high death counts in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An Indian health official collects a nasal swab sample from a woman for a Covid-19 test in Siliguri on Wednesday. Photo: AFP