The assault drew widespread condemnation, with protesters demanding the perpetrators be publicly hanged. Photo: AFP
Pakistan police detain suspect in rape of mother on a highway
- Police said two attackers broke her car window, dragged her outside and raped her in front of her terrified children
- Gang rape is rare in Pakistan, although sexual harassment and violence against women is commonly reported.
