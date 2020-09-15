Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said he was heading in a ‘new direction’ as the voice of virtual assistant Alexa. Photo: AP
Amazon signs up Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan as new Alexa voice
- Fans of the film star can purchase the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience, as India’s half a billion smartphone users adopt voice-enabled internet services
- Amazon first used a celebrity voice with Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson, while rival Google Assistant added US singer John Legend’s voice
