A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing booth in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: India cases surpass 5 million; Malaysia in no rush to reopen borders
- With its latest 1 million infections recorded in just 11 days, a world record, India now has 5.02 million cases
- Malaysian PM says the pandemic is expected to continue for a long time, while a new study suggests 60,000 Australian cases went undetected
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
