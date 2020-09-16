A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing booth in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AFPA health worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing booth in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AFP
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing booth in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus latest: India cases surpass 5 million; Malaysia in no rush to reopen borders

  • With its latest 1 million infections recorded in just 11 days, a world record, India now has 5.02 million cases
  • Malaysian PM says the pandemic is expected to continue for a long time, while a new study suggests 60,000 Australian cases went undetected

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 2:09pm, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing booth in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AFPA health worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing booth in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AFP
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing booth in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE