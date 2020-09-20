An Indian army convoy seen at the Srinagar-Ladakh highway near the border. Photo: AP
Indian journalist gave border secrets to Chinese spies, police allege

  • Rajeev Sharma accepted some US$40,000 from China handlers in exchange for information on the China-India border row and the Dalai Lama, police allege
  • His arrest comes as India is ramping up its defence and infrastructure in the Himalayan region amid heightened border tensions with China

Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:08pm, 20 Sep, 2020

An Indian journalist arrested this week received tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for giving Chinese spies information regarding the
China-India border dispute
as well as Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, police have alleged.

Rajeev Sharma, 61, had confidential documents related to the Indian defence department at his home, Delhi Police said.

Sharma was allegedly contacted in 2016 by one handler named Michael, who invited the journalist to Kunming city in
China
, where Sharma accepted spy deals.

Between January 2019 and September 2020, Sharma was believed to have accepted more than 3 million Indian rupees (US$40,800) from handlers, police said.

A Chinese woman and her Nepalese partner were also arrested for allegedly supplying Sharma with “huge amounts of money” for “conveying information to Chinese intelligence”.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately reach any of the three individuals or their lawyers.

“On interrogation, Rajeev Sharma has disclosed his involvement in procurement of secret/sensitive information and further conveying the same to his Chinese handlers,” Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said in a statement.

China, India accuse each other of firing shots in tense border region

The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between India and China at their border in the Himalayan region. The relationship between the neighbours has worsened since a
clash in June
that India says of 20 of its troops were killed.
China suffered “far fewer” than the 20 deaths incurred by
India
’s military in the clash, according to a tweet this week by the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, which is published by People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

Both have sent massive troop reinforcements, but India has also stepped up an infrastructure blitz at its borders, building roads, bridges as well as high-altitude helipads and airstrips for civilian and military aircraft.

A tunnel nearing completion in the Indian Himalayas will slash by hours the time it takes troops to reach the Chinese border.

India to open world’s longest high-altitude tunnel strategically located near disputed China border

The showpiece is a US$400-million tunnel in Himachal Pradesh state, providing an all-weather route for military convoys to avoid a 50-kilometre trudge through mountain passes that are snowbound in winter and subject to frequent landslides.

Labourers are working overtime to get the tunnel ready before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to open it later this month.

Still, India’s efforts only belatedly mirror those of China, experts say.

“Earlier administrations wasted two decades,” said Harsh Pant, from the Observer Research Foundation think-tank in New Delhi. “China, and its infrastructure, is much stronger today.”

