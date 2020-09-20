Indian journalist gave border secrets to Chinese spies, police allege

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately reach any of the three individuals or their lawyers.

“On interrogation, Rajeev Sharma has disclosed his involvement in procurement of secret/sensitive information and further conveying the same to his Chinese handlers,” Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said in a statement.

01:59 China, India accuse each other of firing shots in tense border region

clash in June The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between India and China at their border in the Himalayan region. The relationship between the neighbours has worsened since athat India says of 20 of its troops were killed.

India China suffered “far fewer” than the 20 deaths incurred by’s military in the clash, according to a tweet this week by the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, which is published by People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

Both have sent massive troop reinforcements, but India has also stepped up an infrastructure blitz at its borders, building roads, bridges as well as high-altitude helipads and airstrips for civilian and military aircraft.

A tunnel nearing completion in the Indian Himalayas will slash by hours the time it takes troops to reach the Chinese border.

01:38 India to open world’s longest high-altitude tunnel strategically located near disputed China border

The showpiece is a US$400-million tunnel in Himachal Pradesh state, providing an all-weather route for military convoys to avoid a 50-kilometre trudge through mountain passes that are snowbound in winter and subject to frequent landslides.

Labourers are working overtime to get the tunnel ready before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to open it later this month.

Still, India’s efforts only belatedly mirror those of China, experts say.

“Earlier administrations wasted two decades,” said Harsh Pant, from the Observer Research Foundation think-tank in New Delhi. “China, and its infrastructure, is much stronger today.”