India said Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had asked for financial assistance. Photo: dpa
India to offer Maldives US$250 million loan to recover from coronavirus
- A sale of treasury bonds issued by the Maldives government to the State Bank of India will raise the money, with 10 years given for repayment
- The loan takes India’s total pledged financial assistance to Maldives to more than US$2 billion since 2018, its foreign ministry says
Topic | Maldives
