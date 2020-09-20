India said Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had asked for financial assistance. Photo: dpaIndia said Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had asked for financial assistance. Photo: dpa
India to offer Maldives US$250 million loan to recover from coronavirus

  • A sale of treasury bonds issued by the Maldives government to the State Bank of India will raise the money, with 10 years given for repayment
  • The loan takes India’s total pledged financial assistance to Maldives to more than US$2 billion since 2018, its foreign ministry says

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:42pm, 20 Sep, 2020

