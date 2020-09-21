Ang Rita Sherpa is pictured during a 2009 press conference in Kathmandu. The veteran Nepalese Sherpa guide has died after a long illness. Photo: APAng Rita Sherpa is pictured during a 2009 press conference in Kathmandu. The veteran Nepalese Sherpa guide has died after a long illness. Photo: AP
Nepal’s legendary ‘snow leopard’ Mount Everest climber Ang Rita Sherpa dies

  • He held the record for climbing Everest 10 times without bottled oxygen, and also achieved the first winter summit without supplementary oxygen
  • Fellow climber Kami Rita Sherpa has summited the world’s highest mountain a record 24 times, but mostly with the aid of bottled oxygen

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:42pm, 21 Sep, 2020

