Ang Rita Sherpa is pictured during a 2009 press conference in Kathmandu. The veteran Nepalese Sherpa guide has died after a long illness. Photo: AP
Nepal’s legendary ‘snow leopard’ Mount Everest climber Ang Rita Sherpa dies
- He held the record for climbing Everest 10 times without bottled oxygen, and also achieved the first winter summit without supplementary oxygen
- Fellow climber Kami Rita Sherpa has summited the world’s highest mountain a record 24 times, but mostly with the aid of bottled oxygen
Topic | Nepal
