Abortions of fetuses have been banned in India, where the overwhelming preference is for boys.
Indian man accused of slashing pregnant wife’s stomach to check baby’s gender
- A man in Uttar Pradesh state attacked his wife, with whom he already had five daughters, with a sickle, leaving her in critical condition
- Police said the baby boy was stillborn and that the man had been remanded into custody
Topic | India
