Abortions of fetuses have been banned in India, where the overwhelming preference is for boys.Abortions of fetuses have been banned in India, where the overwhelming preference is for boys.
Asia /  South Asia

Indian man accused of slashing pregnant wife’s stomach to check baby’s gender

  • A man in Uttar Pradesh state attacked his wife, with whom he already had five daughters, with a sickle, leaving her in critical condition
  • Police said the baby boy was stillborn and that the man had been remanded into custody

Topic |   India
Reuters
Updated: 5:26pm, 22 Sep, 2020

