Firefighters extinguish a fire at a factory in Karachi on October 28, 2012. A court in Pakistan has sentenced two political party operatives to death for starting the blaze. Photo: AP
Pakistan sentences two men to death for 2012 Karachi factory fire that killed over 260

  • The two men, members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, were found guilty of starting the blaze after the owner refused to pay a bribe
  • Pakistan’s moratorium against the death penalty was controversially lifted after a bloody Taliban attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:12pm, 22 Sep, 2020

