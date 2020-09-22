Firefighters extinguish a fire at a factory in Karachi on October 28, 2012. A court in Pakistan has sentenced two political party operatives to death for starting the blaze. Photo: AP
Pakistan sentences two men to death for 2012 Karachi factory fire that killed over 260
- The two men, members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, were found guilty of starting the blaze after the owner refused to pay a bribe
- Pakistan’s moratorium against the death penalty was controversially lifted after a bloody Taliban attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014
Topic | Pakistan
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a factory in Karachi on October 28, 2012. A court in Pakistan has sentenced two political party operatives to death for starting the blaze. Photo: AP