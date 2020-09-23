Sikh pilgrims take part in a religious ritual on the occasion of the 481st death anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the India-Pakistan border on Tuesday. A travel corridor created last year to let Indian Sikhs visit the holy shrine in northeast Pakistan remains closed on the sacred day. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus fears prevent Indian Sikhs from visiting Pakistan holy site for festival
- Travel corridor created last year to let Indian Sikhs visit a holy shrine in northeast Pakistan remains closed on sacred day
- This year would have been first time Indian Sikhs could cross visa-free into Pakistan to mark anniversary of guru’s death
