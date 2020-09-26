Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, centre, arrives to attend questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau officials in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan questioned over drugs amid probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
- The actresses were seen on television walking into the Narcotics Control Bureau offices in Mumbai for questioning
- Several others connected to the industry have been questioned this week, including producers, talent managers and a fashion designer
