Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, pauses while speaking during the United Nations General Assembly seen on a laptop in Tiskilwa, Illinois, US, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
India’s vaccine capacity will help ‘all humanity’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells United Nations
- Modi made no direct mention of India’s current border tussle with China following a clash in June when 20 Indian troops died
- Australia’s leader Scott Morrison insisted in UN speech that any nation that develops a Covid-19 vaccine share it universally
Topic | India
