Relatives and graveyard workers carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: India cases cross 6 million; Philippines says no time for complacency
- India has been adding 80,000 to 90,000 new infections each day since it started reporting the world’s highest daily rises from late August
- Reforms to intensify tracking and isolation have helped cut back fresh Covid-19 cases in the Philippines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
