A woman walks past the Amnesty International India headquarters in Bangalore. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Amnesty halts operations in India after bank accounts frozen in ‘witch hunt’ against rights groups

  • Amnesty highlighted rights violations in recent months in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region as well as what it said was a lack of police accountability during riots in Delhi in February
  • Critics say Narendra Modi’s government is pushing a Hindu-first agenda, undermining the secular foundations of India’s democracy and raising fears among its 170 million Muslim minority

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:59pm, 29 Sep, 2020

