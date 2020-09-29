A woman walks past the Amnesty International India headquarters in Bangalore. Photo: AP
Amnesty halts operations in India after bank accounts frozen in ‘witch hunt’ against rights groups
- Amnesty highlighted rights violations in recent months in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region as well as what it said was a lack of police accountability during riots in Delhi in February
- Critics say Narendra Modi’s government is pushing a Hindu-first agenda, undermining the secular foundations of India’s democracy and raising fears among its 170 million Muslim minority
Topic | India
